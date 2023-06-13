Lee: Appalachian Trail designation ceremony

The Appalachian Trail Conservancy and leaders from Lee AT Committee will celebrate the town's official designation as the newest Appalachian Trail Community at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 17, at the town common.
Debra Cranwell and ATC representatives will speak during the ceremony with a proclamation-signing at the conclusion of the speeches.
Launched in 2010, the Appalachian Trail Community designation program of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy recognizes communities for their support in promoting awareness of the AT as an important national asset.
AT Community Designation increases local stewardship of public lands, supports community initiatives for sustainable economic development and conservation planning, and supports healthy lifestyles for community citizens.
Lee now joins the towns of Great Barrington, Cheshire, Dalton, and North Adams as a designated trail community along the AT. Lee’s goal is to support thru-hikers in their journey, with all the re-supply services that the town has to offer.