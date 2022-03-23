Author Lara Tupper, founder of Swift Ink Stories, will present a free online writing class, "Journaling for Wellness," from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 30, via Zoom.
The program includes a brief discussion of the health benefits of journaling, short freewriting exercises, and tips about how to sustain greater self-compassion and self-awareness through writing. All are welcome.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Lee Cultural Council. To register, send a message via Tupper's website, laratupper.com/contact.