St. Mary's School at 115 Orchard St. is hosting Pot O' Gold bingo on Saturday, March 12. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games begin at 2:30 p.m. All proceeds benefit the children of St. Mary's.
The fundraiser is open to ages 18 and older. Snacks and drinks will be available. A 50/50 raffle drawing will take place at the conclusion of the games. Winners must be present.
Basic entry costs $10. Masks are required and seating will be socially distanced. Preregister by calling 413-243-1079.
Snow date is Saturday, March 19.