St. Mary’s School is hosting bingo again. The first of these quarterly events will be held Saturday, Oct. 23, in the school gym, 115 Orchard St. Doors open at 1 p.m. and games start at 2:30 p.m.
In addition to bingo games, the event includes raffles and a lottery. Bingo payouts have doubled since the last event. Raffle prizes include a $400 MGM gift card or a new Apple iPad.
Drinks and limited snacks will be available for purchase. Groups will be seated together and masks will be required.
Preregister by calling 413-243-1079. Admission is $20 if preregistered or $25 at the door.