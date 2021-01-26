Chez Nous Bistro’s community night on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 28 and 29, will support Community Health Programs with 20 percent of takeout order proceeds. Orders must be placed in advance and can be picked up between 5 and 6:30 p.m.
Chez Nous owners and chefs Rachel Portnoy and husband Franck Tessier will offer a classic French bistro winter menu with one menu offering: Jerusalem artichoke and cauliflower soup, followed by coq au vin, and a vanilla bean creme brulee.
The price for dinner is $45 per order. In addition, patrons can purchase wine to go, with 30 percent of purchase price also supporting CHP.
For orders or more information, visit cheznousbistro.com or call 413-243-6397.