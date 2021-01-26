Chez Nous Bistro’s community night on Thursday and Friday, Jan. 28 and 29, will support Community Health Programs with 20 percent of takeout order proceeds. Orders must be placed in advance and can be picked up between 5 and 6:30 p.m.

Chez Nous owners and chefs Rachel Portnoy and husband Franck Tessier will offer a classic French bistro winter menu with one menu offering: Jerusalem artichoke and cauliflower soup, followed by coq au vin, and a vanilla bean creme brulee.

The price for dinner is $45 per order. In addition, patrons can purchase wine to go, with 30 percent of purchase price also supporting CHP.

For orders or more information, visit cheznousbistro.com or call 413-243-6397.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.