The Christmas Angels Chorus under the direction of local musician Jim Morrison will perform its annual “Sounds of the Season” Christmas concert at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, Dec. 17 and 18, at First Congregational Church, 25 Park Place. The Lee Bell Choir will perform prior to the concert at 6:20 p.m.
The concert celebrates Christmas and Hanukkah and will include many of the Earth Angels cast, crew and band. There will also be a visit from Santa.
Admission is free. All performers have been fully vaccinated and guests will be required to wear masks.
Information: 413–243–1033, ucc-lee.org or look for Lee Congregational Church UCC on Facebook.