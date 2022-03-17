As part of National Judicial Outreach Month, the Lee Senior Center will welcome the Honorable Richard A. Simons, first justice of the Berkshire Division of the Probate and Family Court, at 4 p.m. Monday, March 21.
Judicial Outreach Month provides a forum where judges leave their courtrooms and go into the community to meet with the public to discuss the Rule of Law and talk about the work that takes place in courtrooms throughout the Commonwealth.
Simons will be discussing what happens when a person becomes incapacitated to the point of being unable to communicate and/or make decisions with respect to his/her health care. In an interactive discussion, Simons will explore the myriad of issues the court faces in guardianship proceedings.