The Lee Cultural Council and Starving Artist Cafe will present "Sundays in the Park," a free music series, from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Sundays, July 4 to Aug. 29, in the town park in front of First Congregational Church. 

Multi-instrumentalist Marylou Ferrante and blues and gospel singer Robin O'Herin will kick off the series on Sunday.

Concerts will be held sprinkle or shine. Bring a chair, order takeout from local restaurants or bring your own picnic. All performers have been vaccinated. Social distancing is encouraged.

