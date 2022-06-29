The Lee Cultural Council and the Starving Artist Cafe are presenting “Sundays in the Park” from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sundays, July 3 to Aug. 7, in the Town Park located in front of First Congregational Church. Concerts will be held sprinkle or shine.
The lineup includes Robin O’Herin and Marylou Ferrante, July 3; Eva Cappelli and Wildcat O’Halloran, July 10; Liv Cummins, Sandy McKnight and Garrin Benfield, July 17; Sherry Steiner and Bill & Jay, July 24; Dos Matchsticks! Dar Maloney and Tom Conklin and cello and violin duo Bel Canto Chamber Players, July 31; and Tere Luna Romantica and Acousticca, Aug. 7.