Lee: COA hosting talk by Judge Rota

As part of National Judicial Outreach Month, Judge William Rota will speak at 2 p.m. Monday, March 13, at the Lee Senior Center, 21 Crossway St. The public is invited to attend.

Rota's talk will help attendees better understand the judicial system. Light refreshments will be served.

National Judicial Outreach Month provides a forum where judges leave their courtrooms and go into the community to meet with the public to discuss the rule of law and talk about the work that takes place in courtrooms throughout the Commonwealth.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

