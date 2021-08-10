The Lee Library Association invites the community to display their art in CreativeLEE XXI, the 21st annual exhibit, for the month of September in the library's J. Peter Scolforo Gallery.
A maximum of two items per artist will be accepted due to space limitations. Items must be ready to hang or display in a case.
Items must be brought to the Lee Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, or from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 30.
Registration forms are available at the library. For more information, call the library at 413-243-0385 or Mary Philpott at 413-243-2733.