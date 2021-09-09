The Lee Library Association's 21st annual art exhibit, CreativeLEE XXI, is available for viewing during the month of September in the Library's J. Peter Scolforo Gallery, 100 Main St.
Over 75 items, representing many forms of artwork, all created by local artists, are on display.
The Gallery is open during regular business hours, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required and safety protocols are observed.
Call 413-243-0385 or visit leelibraryma.org for more information.