The Lee Cultural Council will award grants for public programs that promote excellence, education, diversity, and inclusion in the arts, humanities, and sciences. The deadline is Oct. 15.
Applicants should indicate a venue and proposed date(s) for their project. LCC will accept virtual projects as well as in-person events, as long as current safety protocols are met.
If funded, applicants may receive partial funding only, and are therefore strongly encouraged to seek additional financial support for their project.
Visit youtu.be/lUwGRuGW9Ws for a how-to video on the new application process. For further information, contact Robin O'Herin at robin@robinoherin.com.