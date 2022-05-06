The Jewish Federation of the Berkshires invites the public to Jewish Community Day from 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, May 15, at High Lawn Farm, 535 Summer St.
The event offers ice cream, music, tours behind the scenes, cows, a baby animal petting zoo, barnyard yoga, raffles, and more.
JFB will also be collecting new packaged feminine hygiene and incontinence products as part of its community Dignity Drive.
Rain date is Sunday, June 12. Registration and proof of full COVID vaccination are required. To register, visit the calendar of events at jewishberkshires.org.