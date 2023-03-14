Lee: Democrats slate April 1 caucus

The Lee Democratic Committee will hold its caucus from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday, April 1, in the Town Hall Courtroom.
Any registered Democrat is welcome to submit their name for consideration to be on the ballot. Any registered Democrat or registered unenrolled voter is eligible to vote.
Offices up for election include moderator, one for one year; Selectboard, one for three years; Planning Board, one for five years; School Committee, three for three years; and Housing Authority, one for five years.
Letters of intent should be received by Chairman Peg Biron by March 27; call 413-243-0489 or email Pegbiron@gmail.com.