The Democratic caucus will be held Thursday, April 8. Letters from Democrats who would like to submit their name for an office should be received by March 25 via mail to Peggy Biron, 42 Park St., Lee, MA 01238, or email to PegBiron@gmail.com or Persbank12@roadrunner.com.
Offices on the Democratic caucus ballot include the following: Moderator, one one-year term; Selectman, one three-year term; Planning Board, one five year-term; Lee Housing Authority, one five-year term; School Committee, two three-year terms; and constable, four three-year terms.
For district representative information, call the town clerk at 413-243-5505.