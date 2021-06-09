The Democratic Town Committee will hold a caucus at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 26, in the Town Hall courtroom to elect three delegates and three alternates to the Sept. 25 Massachusetts Democratic State Convention in Lowell. A short business meeting will follow the caucus.
The caucus is open to all registered Democrats. Preregistered Democrats who will be 16 by June 26 will be allowed to participate. Anyone who is not currently registered or preregistered as a Democrat can do so at the time of the caucus.
Information: Peg Biron at 413-243-0489 or persbank12@roadrunner.com.