Lee earns designation as an 'Appalachian Trail Community'

LEE — Lee joins a group of more than 50 other communities to promote and maintain the Appalachian Trail.
The New England Regional Planning Committee of the Appalachian Trail Conservancy has unanimously approved Lee to be designated as an Appalachian Trail Community.
According to a statement released by the conservancy, there are 51 communities along the Appalachian Trail’s corridor that have been recognized in the program.
Towns and cities in the program are providing goods and services to trail users including food, supplies, recreation, history and volunteer opportunities.
Benefits of membership include access to educational resources, national and regional recognition of tourism programs, and opportunities for grant funding.
Planning is underway for an AT Community Designation Ceremony in the spring.
"The AT Community Application Committee is very thankful to the many Lee businesses and residents who have come forward in support of Lee being designated an AT Community," the statement reads.
In the Berkshires, Great Barrington, Dalton, Cheshire and North Adams already have been designated AT communities.