LEE — The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund’s recent donations totaling $3,220 brings the fund total to $11,752, well over its 2020 goal of $7,000.

The toy fund benefits dozens of children 17 years old and younger from needy families in Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.

Because of COVID-19, gift cards, instead of toys, will be distributed to the children of less-fortunate families.

Checks should be made payable and mailed to The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.

Donors should indicate “in lieu of Christmas cards,” “in memory of” or “donation.”

TODAY'S GIFTS

The crew at South Lee Fire Company $1,000

Richard & Debra Stanard $100

Peter Naventi $100

Tom & Rose Vecchia $50

Chauncey Collins $100

In honor of the agents of Stone House Properties $250

IN MEMORY OF

Bill & Helen Brunell, Robert W. Brunell, Rick, Melinda & Joshua Brunell, and Marcel & Dorothy Brunell, Ruby & Henry Bragdon $250

Pickle Barnum, Irving & Gertrude Barnum, Betty & Marty Graham, John & Ruth McKnight, David Barnum $250

Poppie Maroney, from Bill & Deb Maroney $100

Randy Charles Page, Love, Mom and your brother Hugh Jonathan Page $50

Paul Chernov, from Dolly $25

Nanny & Grampy and Grandma & Grandpa, from Deb & Tim $35

Digger Buffis, Love, Ann and Roger $35

My Friend, Chad Williams, from Jon Clark $25

Maggie, Love, Gramma, Grampy, JoAnn, Jean, Paul, and Brian $25

Harry Buffoni, Love, Mom, JoAnn, Jean, Paul, and Brian $25

In loving memory of our grandson, Evan Colbert, from David & Nancy Colbert $200

George & Lucy Aldrich $50

Forever in our hearts — Bill, Lynne, Barry, Mom, Dad, Dolly, Rita, Ed, Tom, Noni, Babe, Mike, Barb, Emma, Bill $50

Emily, Leon & Harriet, Arthur & Lois, from Sonny & Luke $50

Brunell and Bragdon families $100

"Pops," We miss you so much, from his family $25

Loved ones from Christmas past, Mary & Dick Palmer $50

In loving memory of Bill & Melanie Goodrich, from Bill & Lucille $25

Our family and friends, from Austin & Linda Brazee $250

Today's total: $3,220

Total to date: $11,752

Over goal: $4,752

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.