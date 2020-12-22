LEE — The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund’s recent donations totaling $3,220 brings the fund total to $11,752, well over its 2020 goal of $7,000.
The toy fund benefits dozens of children 17 years old and younger from needy families in Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.
Because of COVID-19, gift cards, instead of toys, will be distributed to the children of less-fortunate families.
Checks should be made payable and mailed to The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.
Donors should indicate “in lieu of Christmas cards,” “in memory of” or “donation.”
TODAY'S GIFTS
The crew at South Lee Fire Company $1,000
Richard & Debra Stanard $100
Peter Naventi $100
Tom & Rose Vecchia $50
Chauncey Collins $100
In honor of the agents of Stone House Properties $250
IN MEMORY OF
Bill & Helen Brunell, Robert W. Brunell, Rick, Melinda & Joshua Brunell, and Marcel & Dorothy Brunell, Ruby & Henry Bragdon $250
Pickle Barnum, Irving & Gertrude Barnum, Betty & Marty Graham, John & Ruth McKnight, David Barnum $250
Poppie Maroney, from Bill & Deb Maroney $100
Randy Charles Page, Love, Mom and your brother Hugh Jonathan Page $50
Paul Chernov, from Dolly $25
Nanny & Grampy and Grandma & Grandpa, from Deb & Tim $35
Digger Buffis, Love, Ann and Roger $35
My Friend, Chad Williams, from Jon Clark $25
Maggie, Love, Gramma, Grampy, JoAnn, Jean, Paul, and Brian $25
Harry Buffoni, Love, Mom, JoAnn, Jean, Paul, and Brian $25
In loving memory of our grandson, Evan Colbert, from David & Nancy Colbert $200
George & Lucy Aldrich $50
Forever in our hearts — Bill, Lynne, Barry, Mom, Dad, Dolly, Rita, Ed, Tom, Noni, Babe, Mike, Barb, Emma, Bill $50
Emily, Leon & Harriet, Arthur & Lois, from Sonny & Luke $50
Brunell and Bragdon families $100
"Pops," We miss you so much, from his family $25
Loved ones from Christmas past, Mary & Dick Palmer $50
In loving memory of Bill & Melanie Goodrich, from Bill & Lucille $25
Our family and friends, from Austin & Linda Brazee $250
Today's total: $3,220
Total to date: $11,752
Over goal: $4,752