After 2.5 years of COVID delays, the town will celebrate Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary from 1 to 4:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, during Lee's Founders Weekend.

More than a dozen local, regional and state organizations will participate in the free event, as well as Berkshire musicians, artists, teachers, and students.

Tours of Lee's four community gardens will precede free hands-on activities, exhibits and live music in the First Congregational Church park, 25 Park Place, starting at 2 p.m. with remarks by state Sen. Adams Hinds and a litter sculpture unveiling. Raffle prizes will be awarded at the end of the celebration at 4:30 p.m.

Information: tinyurl.com/2dj8jc2p.

