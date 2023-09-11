Lee: Founders Weekend celebrates town's 246th birthday

Lee Founders Weekend, a three-day downtown festival celebrating the town's 246th birthday, returns Friday through Sunday, Sept. 15 to 17.
"Taste of Lee" kicks off the celebration from 5 to 8 p.m. Friday. Main Street, which will be closed to traffic from 5 to 9 p.m., will feature local restaurants, food vendors and live music. Friday's highlights include Carr Hardware's children’s CARRnival, Touch-A-Truck at Lee Bank, tethered hot air balloon rides at the Athletic Field, and fireworks at 8 p.m.
On Saturday, Main Street will be closed to traffic from 10 to 11 a.m. for the Hometown Parade and Wildcat Main Street Mile Race, both beginning at 10 a.m. Grand marshal is retired Fire Chief Ron “Tuna” Driscoll, a 43-year member of the Lee Fire Department.
Saturday's lineup includes an antique fire truck display, a food truck rodeo benefitting the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life, Bowey the Magic Clown, Terry a la Berry, and a variety of music, food and crafters. A skateboard competition begins at noon at the Athletic Field.
On Sunday, the Lee Lions Club Duck Derby will take place at 2 p.m. at the Athletic Field. Duck tickets will be available all weekend.
For a complete schedule of events, visit leechamber.org/festivals.