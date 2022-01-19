The Girl Scouts are welcoming new members into the local Brownie and Daisy troops.

Brownie Troop 65244 is for girls in grades 2-3 and meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Thursdays at the Lee Council on Aging, 21 Crossway St. To register, visit bit.ly/Troop65244.

Daisy Troop 65284 is for girls in kindergarten and grade 1 and meets from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesdays at Lee Elementary School. To register, visit bit.ly/troop65284.

Registration fee for the year is $35. Financial assistance is available.

For information on Girl Scouts and how to join, contact Laurie at 413-224-4028 or email ldimock@gscwm.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

