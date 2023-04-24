<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
Lee: Annual town cleanup, celebration planned

The seventh annual Lee Greener Gateway Cleanup will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, followed by an Earth Day celebration from noon to 2 p.m. with local musician Robin O'Herin, displays and a Bagshare event. Rain date is May 6.

Participants will meet at the gazebo by the Lee Post Office, where roadsides will be assigned and safety vests, pickup tools and trash and recycling bags will be passed out. Pizza will be served following the cleanup.

For more information, email Valerie4748@gmail.com.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.

