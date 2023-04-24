Lee: Annual town cleanup, celebration planned

The seventh annual Lee Greener Gateway Cleanup will be held from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 29, followed by an Earth Day celebration from noon to 2 p.m. with local musician Robin O'Herin, displays and a Bagshare event. Rain date is May 6.
Participants will meet at the gazebo by the Lee Post Office, where roadsides will be assigned and safety vests, pickup tools and trash and recycling bags will be passed out. Pizza will be served following the cleanup.
For more information, email Valerie4748@gmail.com.