Lee: Lee High School names top seniors

LEE — Tyler J. Moran and Isabella G. Lovato have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of Lee High School's Class of 2023.
Graduation ceremonies will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 3, at the Koussevitzky Music Shed at Tanglewood in Lenox.
Moran is the son of Bruce and Sherri Moran of Lee. He is a member of the National Honor Society, served as a French tutor and an elementary school robotics coach, and regularly volunteers at the local food pantry. He is a recipient of the Rensselaer Medal and the Elmira Key Award.
Moran will be attending the University of Massachusetts-Boston, majoring in business.
Lovato is the daughter of Ron Lovato and Jeannine Salvatore of Lee. She is a member of the National Honor Society, student government, class steering committee, and the soccer, basketball and lacrosse teams.
She represented Lee on the Berkshire District Attorney's Youth Advisory Board and is a recipient of the George Eastman Young Leaders Award and the Cornell University Award.
Lovato will be attending Sacred Heart University in Connecticut to study biological science.