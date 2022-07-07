Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions will present "Women of '76" at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the Lee Library, 100 Main St.
Parisi will portray some of the women who witnessed the American Revolution first hand and in some cases, changed the course of it. Her subjects include the wife of a Hessian general and chronicler of life in the military camps, a Minutewoman and spy catcher, a southern frontier woman who faced the enemy and won, and more.
Information: Lee Library at 413-243-0385 or leelibraryma.org.