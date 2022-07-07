Rita Parisi of Waterfall Productions will present "Women of '76" at 6 p.m. Monday, July 11, at the Lee Library, 100 Main St.

Parisi will portray some of the women who witnessed the American Revolution first hand and in some cases, changed the course of it. Her subjects include the wife of a Hessian general and chronicler of life in the military camps, a Minutewoman and spy catcher, a southern frontier woman who faced the enemy and won, and more.

Information: Lee Library at 413-243-0385 or leelibraryma.org.

Jeannie Maschino can be reached at 413-496-6256 or jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

Tags

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989.