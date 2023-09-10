Lee: Historical Society offers cemetery tours

Lee Historical Society board member Tracie Etheredge will lead two cemetery tours as part of the town's Founders celebration. Participants will hear tales of “gone, but not forgotten” residents.
A 45-minute tour of St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery on Spring Street will begin at 10 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 14. Meet behind the garage in the back of the cemetery. The tour is a quarter-mile on flat surfaces.
A 1½-hour tour of Fairmount Cemetery on Greylock Street will begin at 10 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at the mausoleum. This tour is over rugged, uneven, grassy terrain.
For reservations and more information, email ethere@gmail.com.