The Lee Historical Society will hold its annual meeting and elect new members to the board of directors at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 28, via Zoom.
The public is invited to join the virtual meeting by emailing GaryWAllen@Earthlink.net. On Oct. 25, an invitation will be sent to LHS members and those who contact the Society at the email address provided.
The LHS is a non-profit organization dedicated to collecting, preserving and protecting the history of Lee. It provides scholarships to high school students, creates displays of historical items and is engaged in a project to centralize records for veterans from Lee.
Visit LeeHistoricSociety.homestead.com for more information.