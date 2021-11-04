The Kiwanis Club of Lee recently elected its officers for the 2021-2022 year and presented the civic group's annual awards.
Leading the club are President Kayt Turner; Vice President Melissa Antoniazzi; Co-treasurers Joanna Hunt and Melissa Mosca; and Secretary Jorja-Ann Marsden.
Newly chosen members of the board of directors are William Matthews and Perry Flood.
Ann LaBier was named Kiwanian of the Year for her years of being instrumental in promoting the club's works to the community along with gaining Lee Kiwanis membership and recognition.
Onyx Specialty Paper has been named Citizen of the Year for giving back to the community. The management and employees' generosity contributed to the success of the annual food drive with the loan of a trailer and donations to the pantry.