Knights of Columbus Berkshire Hills Council 314 is sponsoring a pork tenderloin takeout dinner with pickup from 10 a.m. to noon or 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20, at St. Mary's School, 115 Orchard St. Limited local delivery is offered.
The menu includes sliced seasoned pork tenderloin, applesauce, garden fresh pasta salad, rolls and butter, and citrus Bundt cake.
The suggested donation at pickup is $15 per dinner by cash, check or money order payable to Berkshire Hills Council 314.
Orders can be placed between 8 a.m. and 7 p.m. any day prior to but no later than noon Tuesday, Aug. 17. Call Charles Houff at 413-717-1846 or Ron Driscoll at 413-243-2775 or email berkshirehillskofc@gmail.com.