LEE — The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund has received additional donations totaling $1,740. To date, the fund has raised $2,140 toward this year's goal of $7,000.
The toy fund benefits dozens of children 17 years old and younger from needy families in Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.
Because of COVID-19, gift cards, instead of toys, will be distributed to the children of less-fortunate families.
Checks should be made payable and mailed to The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.
Donors should indicate "in lieu of Christmas cards," "in memory of" or "donation."
Today's gifts
Jean R. Brown & Jeff Liebowitz $50
Torey Winn $50
Anonymous $100
Tom Touponce, Meadow Farm, in lieu of fee for Lenox Chamber Hayrides, Winterland 2019 $200
Anonymous $40
Avon Frulla $25
Anonymous $100
In Lieu of Cards
Patricia & Barry White $25
James & Debra Hall $25
Merry Christmas from Don & Dawn Fillio $25
In Memory Of
Lazzaro "Digger" Buffis by his wife Alice $25
Winters, Giarolo & Salice families $25
My husband, George Danalis, with love, Barb $25
Dolores Irene Eckert from Mal $60
Martin Abderhalden $100
Our Parents, Myron & Bernice Losaw and George & Doris Schneyer $40
"Butch Bragdon" $100
Our parents, Richard & Ethel Hall and Arnold & Theresa Scaramuzzi $75
Bing & Josephine Bettega, with love, Kathy & Dick $100
Our departed loved ones, from Susan & Briggy $100
Our loved ones: Robert, Nancy & Cynthia Bertelli, Earl Maby & Bertha Wilcox, Caleb Cabral, with love from Alan & Lynn $200
Richard Dupras $100
In loving memory of my two sons, Michael Coty & Richard Coty Jr., love Dad, sister Marie & brother Bill $100
In loving memory of Tim "Schaef" Schaefer, from Dakota, Benjamin & Molly $50
Today's total: $1,740
Total to date: $2,140
To reach goal: $4,860