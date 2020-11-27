Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

LEE — The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund has received additional donations totaling $1,740. To date, the fund has raised $2,140 toward this year's goal of $7,000.

The toy fund benefits dozens of children 17 years old and younger from needy families in Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.

Because of COVID-19, gift cards, instead of toys, will be distributed to the children of less-fortunate families.

Checks should be made payable and mailed to The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.

Donors should indicate "in lieu of Christmas cards," "in memory of" or "donation."

Today's gifts

Jean R. Brown & Jeff Liebowitz $50

Torey Winn $50

Anonymous $100

Tom Touponce, Meadow Farm, in lieu of fee for Lenox Chamber Hayrides, Winterland 2019 $200

Anonymous $40

Avon Frulla $25

Anonymous $100

In Lieu of Cards

Patricia & Barry White $25

James & Debra Hall $25

Merry Christmas from Don & Dawn Fillio $25

In Memory Of

Lazzaro "Digger" Buffis by his wife Alice $25

Winters, Giarolo & Salice families $25

My husband, George Danalis, with love, Barb $25

Dolores Irene Eckert from Mal $60

Martin Abderhalden $100

Our Parents, Myron & Bernice Losaw and George & Doris Schneyer $40

"Butch Bragdon" $100

Our parents, Richard & Ethel Hall and Arnold & Theresa Scaramuzzi $75

Bing & Josephine Bettega, with love, Kathy & Dick $100

Our departed loved ones, from Susan & Briggy $100

Our loved ones: Robert, Nancy & Cynthia Bertelli, Earl Maby & Bertha Wilcox, Caleb Cabral, with love from Alan & Lynn $200

Richard Dupras $100

In loving memory of my two sons, Michael Coty & Richard Coty Jr., love Dad, sister Marie & brother Bill $100

In loving memory of Tim "Schaef" Schaefer, from Dakota, Benjamin & Molly $50

Today's total: $1,740

Total to date: $2,140

To reach goal: $4,860

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

TALK TO US

If you'd like to leave a comment (or a tip or a question) about this story with the editors, please email us.
We also welcome letters to the editor for publication; you can do that by filling out our letters form and submitting it to the newsroom.