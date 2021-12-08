LEE — The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund is quickly approaching its goal of $8,000 after receiving an additional $4,690 in donations. The fundraiser has raised $6,565 so far this season.
The holiday charity was founded in 1958 by Lee Police Officer Edward J. Laliberte, and was named for him after his death in the 1980s.
The toy fund benefits dozens of children 17 and younger from families in Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.
Because of COVID-19 and the potential lack of supply of certain toys, gift cards will be distributed to the children of families in need.
Checks should be made payable and mailed to The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.
Today's gifts
Dan, Erin & Liam Blaisdell $50
Bill & Ellen Whittaker $100
Philip & Kathleen Smith $50
Philip & Barbara Arndt $100
Lee High Class of 1970 $220
Michael & Terry McDermott $25
Kiwanis Club of Lee Inc. $100
Jeanne & John Davidson $100
Andrew Potler & Marcia Powdermaker $40
Catherine & Bruce Laird $25
From a friend $25
Sally & Doug Wilcox $500
In Lieu of Christmas Cards
Merry Christmas from Dick & Barb Wheeler $50
Merry Christmas from Dave & Patty Carlino $50
Happy Holidays from Mary Anne & Dave Forrest $25
Merry Christmas! Bob, Kerry & Dante Bartini $200
Merry Christmas to our family & friends, from Bob & Gigi Bartini $30
Merry Christmas from Chris & Pete $25
Merry Christmas to all our friends, Dennis & Kathy Welch $200
In memory of
Our wonderful horses from Christmas past, from Albert & Diana Wellington $100
Roy Bienvenue from the Crossleys $25
Shirley Primmer Norman from Donna & Jim Toomey $25
My beloved sister, Chris Noonan Williams, love always, Donna $25
Our Parents: Ethel & Bill Noonan, Jane & Dan Toomey, from Donna & Jim $50
In loving memory of Chief Roosa, No. 23, from Donna & Jim Toomey $25
Our Parents: John J. Nagle, Lil & Elmer Forrest, from Mary Anne and Dave Forrest $25
The Bragdon & Brunnell families from Barbara Brunnell $100
Our grandson, Evan Colbert, from David & Nancy Colbert $100
Our parents, Rev. & Mrs. Walter Ryan and Catherine Olend, Love David & Paula Ryan $25
Patrick, Danny & Kevin Toomey, love from Donna & Jim $25
Melissa Bona from the Toomey Family $25
Bill Derrick and all our loved ones from Margaret & Family $50
In loving memory of Gerard & Madeline Hickey and Eric Sparks $100
In loving memory of Candice Cahalan from Corey & Lainey $50
In memory, never forgotten — Bill, Lynne, Barry, Mom, Dad, Dolly, Rita, Ed, Tom, Noni, Barb, Mike, Rene, Emma, Bill & Jim S. $50
The LePrevost & Seff Families $500
Roger Wilson from Bill & Deb Maroney $100
Poppy from Bill & Deb Maroney $100
My parents, Josephine and Bing Bettega, from Nancy & Joe $25
Brad Biron, from your family, much love, Papa, Mom, Celeste, David, Ana & Ben $50
Bob Phillips from Janice Phillips $50
Our parents, George and Lucy Aldrich $25
Bill Maroney from Norma $50
Bob from Avon Frulla $50
John Boyne from his family $50
Our parents, Myron & Bernice Losaw, George & Doris Schneyer, Love George & Phyllis $50
Thomas R. Garrity by his wife Barbara $100
Irene and Diana Mottarella, Mabel Hurley, Gert Fresia, from Peter & Linda Mottarella $50
In loving memory of Nicole from Nona, Nono, Uncle Michael $50
Randy Charles Page, all our love, your brother Hugh Jonathan and Mom $50
Pat Stanard from Bobby, Jennifer, Becky & Family $50
Paul Petersoli from your family $50
In loving memory of the Mooney & Wheeler Family from Dick & Barb Wheeler $50
Loved ones from Virginia Delugan $50
Paul "Fid" Haywood from Sue & Rick Gore $100
Staff Sgt. Wade Gailes, Wendy Bolton Gailes and Barbara Higgins, from Nancy & Robert Gailes $50
Richard Girardi, classmate, neighbor and friend, from David & Donna Tripp $25
Hutch, Shep, John Peter, and Bill Derrick $100
Carlino, Potter and Santolin families from Dave & Patty Carlino $50
In remembrance of my brother, Ned Cristiano $100
Bill & Melanie Goodrich from William & Lucille Goodrich $50
Today's total: $4,690
Total to date: $6,565
To reach goal: $1,435