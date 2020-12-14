12/13/2020
List #4
IN MEMORY OF:
Joshua Nadeau $200.00
In Loving Memory of Gerard & Madeline Hickey & Eric Sparks $100.00
The Bartini & Seward Families Love, Mary & Steve $25.00
Steve & Ethel $15.00
W. Francis & Anna Shields $200.00
Knud & Gertrud Laursen $200.00
Thomas Garrity $200.00
Joe Sorrentino $200.00
My husband, Thomas Garrity from Barbara $100.00
Paul Petersoli, Sr. from his family $50.00
All the deceased family members of Dick & Barb Wheeler $25.00
Chief John J. Boyne from Pat, Molly, Chris & Hannah $100.00
Sandy Roosa $100.00
Deceased Members of the Brown & Pleu Family. Forever in our
hearts! David & Robin Brown & Joyce & Andrew Schiff $150.00
Our Mimi Furgal from Lena, Lydia, Jenna & Ella $50.00
Bagnaschi, Brighenti & Garrity Family $100.00
Our Families: We miss & love you, Joseph, Geraldine & Patrick
Huggins, Edward & Joan Szklasz, Jack Odonell $75.00
Always, Joan Smachetti $10.00
The Seff and Salinetti Family, Love from Bill & Bobbie Anne $50.00
Bobbie & Jim Pollard, from Barry & John $25.00
Hutch, John Peter, Shep, Bill Derrick, "From a friend" $100.00
In Loving Memory of my parents Joseph Ford and Gertrude Ford,
also brother Joe, Jr. $20.00
Parents Lola & Dan Morrison Love, Nelson Daley $20.00
My Dad, Bill Crawford, Sr. and my brother Scott. Love you Both,
Snookie $40.00
Brad Biron from his Family $50.00
Popi Maroney from his Family $50.00
Our Grandparents, Bill & Maureen Sheehan & Ed & Pat Hanna
Love, Dan, Michael & Erin Sheehan $50.00
Don McGuire from the Lenox Police Department $50.00
Gramma Ryan, I love you, Erica Ryan Law $39.00
Gramma Ryan, I miss you, Madison Alisabeth Ryan $24.00
Great Gramma Ryan, Merry Christmas, Piper Ryan Law $4.00
Mom, Dad, Lucy & Bart $25.00
Dick Girardi, Classmate, Neighbor & Friend from Dave Tripp $25.00
In loving memory of Mike Stedman, Shelley $100.00
Tom & Flora Kelly and Jim & Pat Kelly from Mary Horton $50.00
Joe Boldyga from Robert, Nicholas and Baby Gianna, We love "u"
and miss "u" $30.00
Loved Ones, from Virginia DeLugan $25.00
Donations:
Lee Fire Company $150.00
Kiwanis Club of Lee, Inc. $100.00
Given to all who have given so much to help & those who have
suffered so much in 2020 from Mark & Phoebe Tondel $25.00
Michael & Terry McDermott $25.00
Erina & Daniel Blaisdell $50.00
Tyringham Volunteer Fire Company $100.00
Robert Nason & Lisa Sloane $60.00
Andrew Potler & Marcia Powdermaker $50.00
From "A Friend" $25.00
William & Lucy Roche $50.00
In Lieu of Christmas Cards:
Merry Christmas from Everyone at Dresser Hull! $1,000.00
Merry Christmas from Barbara Garrity $30.00
Merry Christmas! Bob, Kerry & Dante Bartini $150.00
Merry Christmas from the Davidson Family $100.00
Merry Christmas from Dick & Barb Wheeler $25.00
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! From David & Robin Brown $50.00
Merry Christmas, Ed, Kelly, & Lily Szklasz $25.00
Merry Christmas from Andy & Pat Goodfellow $100.00
Bob & Maureen Wellspeak $50.00
Jen & Matt Carlino $150.00
Total $4,992.00
Total to Date $8,532.00
Goal $7,000.00