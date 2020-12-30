LEE — The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund has announced its final list of donations for the 2020 holiday season. Today's gifts totaling $1,175 brings the fund total to $12,927, well over its goal of $7,000.
The toy fund benefits dozens of children 17 years old and younger from needy families in Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.
Because of COVID-19, gift cards, instead of toys, were distributed to the children of less-fortunate families.
The fund will continue to accept donations. Checks should be made payable and mailed to The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.
Today's gifts
Laurel & Mario Caluori $25
Turkey Trot Road Races $50
In Lieu of Cards
Merry Christmas, from Dominick Luchi Builders Inc. $200
Happy Holidays in a tough time, love Mary Anne & Dave Forrest $25
In Memory Of
My parents, Bing & Josephine Bettega, from Nancy & Joe $25
Bill Derrick and all our loved ones, from Margaret & family $50
Patricia A. Stanard, from Bob, Jen, Becky, and family $50
In loving memory of Lillian M. Winters, from Mr. & Mrs. James Winters $100
Bill Derrick & Joe Scapin Sr. $500
The Nagle & Forrest families' lost loved ones $25
Our parents, Mr. & Mrs. Richard Fennelly and Mr. & Mrs. Leon Serra, from Everett & Mary Ann Fennelly $50
Loved ones, from Neil & Barbara Clarke $25
Phillips/Hannon families $50
Today's total: $1,175
Total to date: $12,927
Over goal: $5,927