LEE — The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund's recent donations totaling $4,992 brings the fund total to $8,532, well over its 2020 goal of $7,000.
The toy fund benefits dozens of children 17 years old and younger from needy families in Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.
Because of COVID-19, gift cards, instead of toys, will be distributed to the children of less-fortunate families.
Checks should be made payable and mailed to The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.
Donors should indicate “in lieu of Christmas cards,” “in memory of” or “donation.”
Todays gifts
Lee Fire Company $150
Kiwanis Club of Lee Inc. $100
Given to all who have given so much to help & those who have suffered so much in 2020, from Mark & Phoebe Tondel $25
Michael & Terry McDermott $25
Erina & Daniel Blaisdell $50
Tyringham Volunteer Fire Company $100
Robert Nason & Lisa Sloane $60
Andrew Potler & Marcia Powdermaker $50
From "A Friend" $25
William & Lucy Roche $50
In Lieu of Cards
Merry Christmas from Everyone at Dresser Hull! $1,000
Merry Christmas from Barbara Garrity $30
Merry Christmas! Bob, Kerry & Dante Bartini $150
Merry Christmas from the Davidson Family $100
Merry Christmas from Dick & Barb Wheeler $25
Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! From David & Robin Brown $50
Merry Christmas, Ed, Kelly & Lily Szklasz $25
Merry Christmas from Andy & Pat Goodfellow $100
Bob & Maureen Wellspeak $50
Jen & Matt Carlino $150
In memory of
Joshua Nadeau $200
In loving memory of Gerard & Madeline Hickey & Eric Sparks $100
The Bartini & Seward Families, love, Mary & Steve $25
Steve & Ethel $15
W. Francis & Anna Shields $200
Knud & Gertrud Laursen $200
Thomas Garrity $200
Joe Sorrentino $200
My husband, Thomas Garrity, from Barbara $100
Paul Petersoli Sr. from his family $50
All the deceased family members of Dick & Barb Wheeler $25
Chief John J. Boyne from Pat, Molly, Chris & Hannah $100
Sandy Roosa $100
Deceased members of the Brown & Pleu Family. Forever in our hearts! David & Robin Brown and Joyce & Andrew Schiff $150
Our Mimi Furgal from Lena, Lydia, Jenna & Ella $50
Bagnaschi, Brighenti & Garrity Family $100
Our Families: We miss & love you, Joseph, Geraldine & Patrick Huggins, Edward & Joan Szklasz, Jack Odonell $75
Always, Joan Smachetti $10
The Seff and Salinetti family, love from Bill & Bobbie Anne $50
Bobbie & Jim Pollard, from Barry & John $25
Hutch, John Peter, Shep, Bill Derrick, "From a friend" $100
In loving memory of my parents, Joseph Ford and Gertrude Ford, also brother Joe Jr. $20
Parents Lola & Dan Morrison, love, Nelson Daley $20
My dad, Bill Crawford Sr., and my brother Scott. Love you both, Snookie $40
Brad Biron, from his family $50
Popi Maroney, from his family $50
Our grandparents, Bill & Maureen Sheehan and Ed & Pat Hanna. Love, Dan, Michael & Erin Sheehan $50
Don McGuire,from the Lenox Police Department $50
Gramma Ryan, I love you, Erica Ryan Law $39
Gramma Ryan, I miss you, Madison Alisabeth Ryan $24
Great-Gramma Ryan, Merry Christmas, Piper Ryan Law $4
Mom, Dad, Lucy & Bart $25
Dick Girardi, Classmate, Neighbor & Friend, from Dave Tripp $25
In loving memory of Mike Stedman, from Shelley $100
Tom & Flora Kelly and Jim & Pat Kelly from Mary Horton $50
Joe Boldyga from Robert, Nicholas and Baby Gianna, We love "u" and miss "u" $30
Loved ones, from Virginia DeLugan $25
Today's total: $4,992
Total to date: $8,532
Over goal: $1,532