LEE — The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund has surpassed its goal of $8,000, after receiving an additional $3,275 in donations. The fundraiser has raised $9,840 so far this season.
The holiday charity was founded in 1958 by Lee Police Officer Edward J. Laliberte, and was named for him after his death in the 1980s.
The toy fund benefits dozens of children 17 and younger from families in Lee, Lenox Dale and Tyringham.
Because of COVID-19 and the potential lack of supply of certain toys, gift cards are distributed to the children of families in need.
Checks should be made payable and mailed to The Edward Laliberte Toy Fund, P.O. Box 559, Lee, MA 01238.
Today's gifts
Merry Christmas from LES Walk to School! $500
Timothy & Debra Oneill $35
Chauncey Collins $100
Carlson Auto Body $100
William & Lucy Roche $50
Mark & Mary Ann Saunders $50
Todd & Gail Briggs $100
In honor of GNO $50
In lieu of Christmas Cards
Merry Christmas, from Patricia & Barry White $25
Merry Christmas from Naventi's Farm Stand $100
Bob & Maureen Wellspeak $50
In Memory Of
Franklyn & Maritta Withers and Francis & Rena McCusker, Love, Glenn & Sally $100
In loving memory of The Seff and Salinetti Families $50
Emily, Leon & Harriet; Lois & Arthur, from Sonny & Luke $50
Our Grandparents, Bill & Maureen Sheehan and Ed & Pat Hanna. Love, Dan, Michael & Erin Sheehan $50
Don McGuire from his friends $50
Our Parents, Richard & Ethel Hall and Arnold & Therese Scaramuzzi $100
In loving memory of Mimi Furgal, from granddaughters Lena, Lydia, Jenna, & Ella $25
Jennie & Jack Seelig, Molly & Francis Clark Sr. $50
In loving memory of Caleb Cabral, Robert, Nancy & Cindy Bertelli, Bertha Wilcox & Earl Maby $200
Janet & "Babe" Brazee and Pat & Charlie Senter $100
Don, Dave, Katie, Mr. & Mrs. Steve DiSimoni, from Sue, Larry & Pat $50
Deceased members of the Palmer & Cury Family $25
Josephine & Bing Bettega, from Kathy & Dick Piretti $100
The Bagnaschi Family, The Brighenti Family & The Garrity Family $100
Ed Briggs "Bud" $40
To my beloved parents, Bill & Ruth Crawford, and brother, Scott. Miss you all so much, Snookie $50
Harry Buffoni and Maggie, Love, Perina, JoAnn, Jean, Paul, & Brian $50
Anna and Francis Shields, from the Shields Family $200
Gertrud and Knud Laursen, from the Shields Family $200
Chief Jeff Roosa, from the Shields Family $200
Karina Kruse, from the Shields Family $200
Friends and Loved Ones, from Mark & Phoebe Tondel $25
Ralph Rotondo, from his family $100
Today's total: $3,275
Total to date: $9,840
Over goal: $1,840