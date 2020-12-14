12/13/2020

List #4

IN MEMORY OF:

Joshua Nadeau $200.00

In Loving Memory of Gerard & Madeline Hickey & Eric Sparks $100.00

The Bartini & Seward Families Love, Mary & Steve $25.00

Steve & Ethel $15.00

W. Francis & Anna Shields $200.00

Knud & Gertrud Laursen $200.00

Thomas Garrity $200.00

Joe Sorrentino $200.00

My husband, Thomas Garrity from Barbara $100.00

Paul Petersoli, Sr. from his family $50.00

All the deceased family members of Dick & Barb Wheeler $25.00

Chief John J. Boyne from Pat, Molly, Chris & Hannah $100.00

Sandy Roosa $100.00

Deceased Members of the Brown & Pleu Family. Forever in our

hearts! David & Robin Brown & Joyce & Andrew Schiff $150.00

Our Mimi Furgal from Lena, Lydia, Jenna & Ella $50.00

Bagnaschi, Brighenti & Garrity Family $100.00

Our Families: We miss & love you, Joseph, Geraldine & Patrick

Huggins, Edward & Joan Szklasz, Jack Odonell $75.00

Always, Joan Smachetti $10.00

The Seff and Salinetti Family, Love from Bill & Bobbie Anne $50.00

Bobbie & Jim Pollard, from Barry & John $25.00

Hutch, John Peter, Shep, Bill Derrick, "From a friend" $100.00

In Loving Memory of my parents Joseph Ford and Gertrude Ford,

also brother Joe, Jr. $20.00

Parents Lola & Dan Morrison Love, Nelson Daley $20.00

My Dad, Bill Crawford, Sr. and my brother Scott. Love you Both,

Snookie $40.00

Brad Biron from his Family $50.00

Popi Maroney from his Family $50.00

Our Grandparents, Bill & Maureen Sheehan & Ed & Pat Hanna

Love, Dan, Michael & Erin Sheehan $50.00

Don McGuire from the Lenox Police Department $50.00

Gramma Ryan, I love you, Erica Ryan Law $39.00

Gramma Ryan, I miss you, Madison Alisabeth Ryan $24.00

Great Gramma Ryan, Merry Christmas, Piper Ryan Law $4.00

Mom, Dad, Lucy & Bart $25.00

Dick Girardi, Classmate, Neighbor & Friend from Dave Tripp $25.00

In loving memory of Mike Stedman, Shelley $100.00

Tom & Flora Kelly and Jim & Pat Kelly from Mary Horton $50.00

Joe Boldyga from Robert, Nicholas and Baby Gianna, We love "u"

and miss "u" $30.00

Loved Ones, from Virginia DeLugan $25.00

Donations:

Lee Fire Company $150.00

Kiwanis Club of Lee, Inc. $100.00

Given to all who have given so much to help & those who have

suffered so much in 2020 from Mark & Phoebe Tondel $25.00

Michael & Terry McDermott $25.00

Erina & Daniel Blaisdell $50.00

Tyringham Volunteer Fire Company $100.00

Robert Nason & Lisa Sloane $60.00

Andrew Potler & Marcia Powdermaker $50.00

From "A Friend" $25.00

William & Lucy Roche $50.00

In Lieu of Christmas Cards:

Merry Christmas from Everyone at Dresser Hull! $1,000.00

Merry Christmas from Barbara Garrity $30.00

Merry Christmas! Bob, Kerry & Dante Bartini $150.00

Merry Christmas from the Davidson Family $100.00

Merry Christmas from Dick & Barb Wheeler $25.00

Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! From David & Robin Brown $50.00

Merry Christmas, Ed, Kelly, & Lily Szklasz $25.00

Merry Christmas from Andy & Pat Goodfellow $100.00

Bob & Maureen Wellspeak $50.00

Jen & Matt Carlino $150.00

Total $4,992.00

Total to Date $8,532.00

Goal $7,000.00

