LEE - Asa F. Stone and Cindy Ni have been named valedictorian and salutatorian, respectively, of Lee Middle and High School's Class of 2021. Commencement ceremonies will take place at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, June 5, at the John J. Consolati Field at the school.
Stone is the daughter of Pamela Morehouse and David Stone of Lee. She is a member of the National Honor Society, band and student government, and served as the student representative to the Lee School Committee. Stone also was a member of the co-op swim team hosted by Monument Mountain Regional High School.
She is a recipient of the Rensselaer Medal and the George Eastman Young Leaders Award. Stone will be attending Middlebury College, majoring in environmental science.
Ni is the daughter of Kong Liang Ni and Wen Hui Zheng of Lee. She is a member of the National Honor Society and the tennis team, and serves as president of the Class of 2021. Ni is a recipient of the Frederick Douglass and Susan B. Anthony Award.
She will be attending Boston University to study marketing.