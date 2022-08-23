Lee: Lee Middle & High School honor roll

LEE — Lee Middle and High School has released the names of those students who have earned honor roll status for the fourth quarter of the 2021-2022 school year.
High honors is earned with a minimum average of 90 with no grades lower than 85. Honors requires a minimum average of 85 with no grades below 80.
High Honors
Grade 12: Timothy Besaw, Elizabeth Brown, Emma Condron, Kylie Joyce, Madison LaRock, Caroline Maloney, Emma Puleri, Emma Puntin, Evan Trombley
Grade 11: Aaron Armstrong, Angelina Artioli, Sierra Beckman, Jacob Bianco, Benjamin Cooper, Amy Desiata, Anna Fusco, Sophie Herman, Nicholas Hill, Lindzie Johndro, Tapan Kansagara, Isabella Lovato, Ella Macchi, Anna Martin, Tyler Moran, Robert Nielson, Luke Roche, Maguire Roosa, Derly Toloza
Grade 10: Maria Jose Anaya Gomez, Korey Chen, Jackson Decker, Angeli Faggioni, Kira Johnson, Isabella Kotek, Cooper Maloney, Allen Ni, Arianne Resca
Grade 9: Justus Chichester, Reece Faggioni, Annie Herman, Alyssa Hoctor, Ava Lopez, Carter Marks, Kelly Molino, Valerie Molino, Tess Olender, Yiyuan Pan, Harry Patel, Mia Puleri, Sophia Puntin, Lillian Reynolds
Grade 8: Jack Boden, Mia Cashman, Gianna Colello, Timothy DeLuca, Rydel Drenga, Hunter Fosby, Madelyn Kotek, William Mairo, Faith Newton, Yug Patel
Grade 7: David Carlino, Kevin Chen, Leanna Driscoll, Maddison Farrell, Seth Hopkins, Anna Oliva, Alanmichael Victor
Honors
Grade 12: Grace Baczek, Brandon Bartkus, Aiden Blackledge Hawley, Tyler Brock, Mason Daigneault, Ariana Hall, Joshua Hartman, Brianna Kelly, Maya Kollmer
Grade 11: Ronen Artioli, Jack Clarke, Julianna Decker, Madison DellaGiustina, Kaya Haddad, Raeanne Hickson, Cadence Hoctor, Makayla Schuerer, William Thomson, Dylan Trumps
Grade 10: Taryn Bannon, Meredith Dus, Emily Holian, Nicolas Resca, Angelina Williams
Grade 9: Aavani Anil, Juan Guzman, Emily Miller
Grade 8: Connor Lewis, Matthew Mairo, Layla Shepard, Isabella Vera Ortiz
Grade 7: Isaiah Carter, Jacob Clark, Kayla Clark, Ireland Flynn, Mitchell Keenan, Luis Spada