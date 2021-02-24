LEE — Lee Middle and High School has released the names of those students who have earned honor roll status for the second quarter of the 2020-21 school year.
High honors is earned with a minimum average of 90 with no grades lower than 85. Honors requires a minimum average of 85 with no grades below 80.
High Honors
Grade 12: Makenna Albee, Zachary Bianco, Dylan Boomsma, Erin Brisebois, Megan Consolati, Madailein Demler, Colin Durken, Lauren Durken, Evan Heath, Hannah Heath, Sean Koperek, Nicolas Langley, Annie Maloney, Carly McElroy, Ellie Miller, Rubielle Nejaime, Cindy Ni, Christopher Petrescu, Kaylyn Retzel, Garrett Roche, Lena Simone, Daniel Snow, Asa Stone, Amarie Victor.
Grade 11: Grace Baczek, Tyler Brock, Carina Brown, Elizabeth Brown, Joshua Hartman, Brianna Kelly, Matthew Kinney, Madison LaRock, Caroline Maloney, Emma Puleri, Emma Puntin, Evan Trombley, Elliot Winston.
Grade 10: Aaron Armstrong, Angelina Artioli, Jacob Bianco, Benjamin Cooper, Amy Desiata, Lindzie Johndro, Isabella Lovato, Tyler Moran, Luke Roche, Maguire Roosa, Hailey Tobler.
Grade 9: Taryn Bannon, Korey Chen, Jackson Decker, Emily Holian, Kira Johnson, Shaelynn Kelly, Isabella Kotek, Cooper Maloney, Allen Ni, Donald Scaglione.
Grade 8: Annie Herman, Ava Lopez, Carter Marks, Kelly Molino, Valerie Molino, Joshua Poirot, Mia Puleri, Sophia Puntin, Lillian Reynolds, Dominic Velasco.
Grade 7: Jack Boden, Gianna Colello, Madelyn Kotek, Connor Lewis, Adam Pincelli, Emma Ranzoni, Elyse Thomson, Isabella Vera Ortiz.
Honors
Grade 12: Lucas Bombardier, Maeve Finnegan, Olivia Keiderling, Molly Macchi, James Purcell, Hannah Simmons, Amber Stearns.
Grade 11: Aiden Blackledge Hawley, Emma Condron, Aiden Fennelly, Rider Hubbard, Kylie Joyce, Maya Kollmer, Hayden Siok, Lucy Vuolo.
Grade 10: Sophie Herman, Raeanne Hickson, Anna Martin, Robert Nielson, Matthew Petrescu, Makayla Schuerer.
Grade 9: Alex Arias, Meredith Dus, Danica Poirier, Kamryn Renata, Arianne Resca, Nicolas Resca, Aidan Smith.
Grade 8: Justus Chichester, Reece Faggioni, Karalynn Hopkins.
Grade 7: Mia Cashman, Samuel Cashman, Timothy DeLuca, Rydel Drenga.