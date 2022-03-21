LEE — Lee Middle and High School has released the names of those students who have earned honor roll status for the second quarter of the 2021-22 school year.
High honors is earned with a minimum average of 90 with no grades lower than 85. Honors requires a minimum average of 85 with no grades below 80.
High Honors
Grade 12: Grace Baczek, Brandon Bartkus, Elizabeth Brown, Carter Geoghan, Joshua Hartman, Madison LaRock, Caroline Maloney, Emma Puleri, Emma Puntin, Hayden Siok, Evan Trombley
Grade 11: Aaron Armstrong, Angelina Artioli, Sierra Beckman, Jacob Bianco, Benjamin Cooper, Mason Daigneault, Madison DellaGiustina, Amy Desiata, Anna Fusco, Kaya Haddad, Madison Haywood, Sophie Herman, Cadence Hoctor, Lindzie Johndro, Isabella Lovato, Tyler Moran, Robert Nielson, Luke Roche, Maguire Roosa, Derly Toloza, Jenna Wolford
Grade 10: Maria Jose Anaya Gomez, Taryn Bannon, Korey Chen, Jackson Decker, Angeli Faggioni, Kira Johnson, Allen Ni, Arianne Resca, Angelina Williams
Grade 9: James Adams, Justus Chichester, Reece Faggioni, Juan Guzman, Annie Herman, Ava Lopez, Carter Marks, Kelly Molino, Valerie Molino, Tess Olender, Yiyuan Pan, Mia Puleri, Sophia Puntin, Lillian Reynolds
Grade 8: Jack Boden, Mia Cashman, Gianna Colello, Rydel Drenga, Hunter Fosby, William Mairo, Yug Patel
Grade 7: David Carlino, Isaiah Carter, Kevin Chen, Jackson Choquette, Kayla Clark, Leanna Driscoll, Maddison Farrell, Seth Hopkins, Anna Oliva, Alanmichael Victor
Honors
Grade 12: Timothy Besaw, Aiden Blackledge Hawley, Tyler Brock, Emma Condron, Donnalee D’Ambrosi, Ariana Hall, Brianna Kelly, Matthew Kinney, Joshua Perrier, Elliot Winston
Grade 11: Ronen Artioli, Makenzie Chaffee, Jack Clarke, Nicholas Hill, Tapan Kansagara, Mikayla Kelly, Ella Macchi, Anna Martin, Matthew Petrescu, Makayla Schuerer, Dylan Trumps
Grade 10: Meredith Dus, Chennea Hanson, Maryi Jimenez, Isabella Kotek, Cooper Maloney
Grade 9: Mya Andre, Aavani Anil, Nya Chaffee, Emily Miller, Harry Patel, Lucas Stearns
Grade 8: Samuel Cashman, Timothy DeLuca, Madelyn Kotek, Connor Lewis, Matthew Mairo, Faith Newton, Adam Pincelli, Emma Ranzoni, Isabella Vera Ortiz
Grade 7: Jacob Clark, Jayde Hadley, Mitchell Keenan, Thomas Lucy, Nicholas McDonough, Luis Spada