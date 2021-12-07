The Lee Library Association is hosting a reception for "The Beauty of the American Southwest," a photo exhibit by Dylan W. Kubis, from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 10. The exhibit is on view through the month of December in the J. Peter Scolforo Gallery at the Lee Library, 100 Main St.
Kubis, a self-proclaimed Down Syndrome Ambassador who has faced many challenges in his life, wants to be an advocate for others and show everyone that even with a disability they can fulfill their dreams.
The Gallery is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required and safety protocols are observed.
Information: 413-243-0385 or leelibraryma.org.