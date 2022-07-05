Henry the Juggler, alias Henry Lappen, will present his zany attempts to defy the laws of gravity at 11 a.m. Friday, July 8, at the Lee Library, 100 Main St.
Everything is accomplished wordlessly as Lappen uses body language and road signs to express himself. He uses balls, clubs and rings on the tip of his nose.
Lappen studied physical comedy at California's Dell'Arte school and is an active member of the International Jugglers' Association.
Information: Library at 413-243-0385 or leelibraryma.org.