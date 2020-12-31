The Lee Library is hosting a series of online lectures each highlighting an internationally known fine art photographer. The subjects will be selected across the nearly 150-year timeline of fine art photography.
The purpose of these sessions will be to inspire, instruct and expand the scope of local photographers’ understanding and knowledge of the art of photography. Also, the exchange of knowledge will enhance the attendees’ skill set, specifically composition, and the various ways the local photographer can use light, shadow, color, tonality, and themes to enhance their photographic vision.
Each session with guest speaker Thad Kubis will be 45 minutes in length, with an additional 15 minutes for added interaction, discussion and questions.
Sessions meet at 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays as follows: Jan. 6: Alfred Stieglitz (1864-1946); Jan. 20: Dorothea Lange (1895-1965); Feb. 3: Hiroshi Sugimoto (1948-); Feb. 17: Tina Modotti (1896-1942).
Additional sessions will be announced and suggestions from community members are welcome.
This program is free and open to all. To register, email Rosemarie Borsody at rborsody@cwmars.org. A Zoom link will be sent to registrants shortly before the first session.