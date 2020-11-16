Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.  

The Lee Library Association is offering a four-week series of American Sign Language classes from 2 to 2:45 p.m. Mondays, Nov. 23 to Dec 14, via Zoom.

ASL Basics for Beginners will be taught by Signing Basics of Springfield ASL instructors. Handouts will be included and incorporate videos of instructors signing vocabulary learned during each class.

This program is free and open to the general public. Registration is required. Participants should commit to all four sessions. Space is limited to the first 20 registrants. Multiple household members participating together should only register as one person.

To register, email Rosemarie Borsody at rborsody@cwmars.org. A recurring Zoom link will be sent to registrants shortly before the first class.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.

