The Literacy Network of South Berkshire announces the release of “Transforming Lives for 30 Years,” the seventh episode of its monthly cable TV show, “The Literacy Network of South Berkshire Presents …,” on Spectrum Channel 1302, Community Television for the Southern Berkshires.
The episode focuses on LitNet's upcoming 30th anniversary celebration slated for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 11 and 12, at the Berkshire Botanical Garden in Stockbridge.
Episodes air at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the month. Viewers can watch on Spectrum Cable Channel 1302 and ctsbtv.com, or watch via LitNet’s YouTube channel.