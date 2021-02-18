Literacy Network of South Berkshire announces the release of "A Couple of Pairs," the second episode of its new monthly cable TV show titled "Literacy Network of South Berkshire Presents …," at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21.
Viewers can watch on Spectrum Cable channel 1302 and ctsbtv.com, or visit litnetsb.org for other ways to watch.
Co-hosted by LitNet's Executive Director Leigh Doherty and LitNet board member and local educator Roselle Chartock, each episode will delve into LitNet's past, present and future by featuring learners, tutors, individuals significant to the organization’s history and development, community leaders, educational professionals, and more.
The episode will re-air at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the month.