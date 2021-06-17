Literacy Network of South Berkshire announces the release of “Volunteering: Something for All Ages”  on Sunday, June 20, the sixth episode of its monthly cable TV show titled “Literacy Network of South Berkshire Presents …."

In this episode, LitNet’s Executive Director Leigh Doherty hosts a conversation with two of LitNet’s youngest volunteer tutors, Deisy Escobar and Liat Friedman.

Episodes air at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the month on Spectrum Cable Channel 1302, ctsbtv.org, and LitNet’s YouTube channel. Past episodes can also be found on YouTube.

Community News Editor / Librarian

Jeannie Maschino is community news editor and librarian for The Berkshire Eagle. She has worked for the newspaper in various capacities since 1982 and joined the newsroom in 1989. She can be reached at jmaschino@berkshireeagle.com.