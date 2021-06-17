Literacy Network of South Berkshire announces the release of “Volunteering: Something for All Ages” on Sunday, June 20, the sixth episode of its monthly cable TV show titled “Literacy Network of South Berkshire Presents …."
In this episode, LitNet’s Executive Director Leigh Doherty hosts a conversation with two of LitNet’s youngest volunteer tutors, Deisy Escobar and Liat Friedman.
Episodes air at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the month on Spectrum Cable Channel 1302, ctsbtv.org, and LitNet’s YouTube channel. Past episodes can also be found on YouTube.