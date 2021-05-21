The Literacy Network of South Berkshire announces the release of “In This Together,” the fifth episode of its monthly cable TV show titled "Literacy Network of South Berkshire Presents …" on Sunday, May 23.
In this episode, LitNet’s Executive Director Leigh Doherty hosts a conversation with key members BASIC (Berkshire Advocacy and Services to the Immigrant Community), a group made of partners from local organizations and institutions who serve the immigrant community with the goal of making the Berkshires a place where all immigrants can thrive.
Episodes air at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays and 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays throughout the month. Viewers can watch on Spectrum Cable Channel 1302, ctsbtv.com, or on LitNet’s YouTube channel.