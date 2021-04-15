Literacy Network of South Berkshire announces the release of “It’s Never Too Late,” the fourth episode of its new monthly cable TV show titled “Literacy Network of South Berkshire Presents …" at 1:30 and 6 p.m. Sunday, April 18.
In this episode, LitNet’s Executive Director Leigh Doherty hosts a conversation centered on the high school equivalency tutoring provided by LitNet. Doherty will be joined by four experienced GED/HiSet tutors who will share their experiences as well as the challenges and successes they have encountered while mentoring individuals pursuing their high school equivalency certificate.
Episodes will re-air at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays, and 1:30 and 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays throughout the month. Viewers can watch on Spectrum Cable Channel 1302, ctsbtv.com, and LitNet’s YouTube channel.