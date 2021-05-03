School choice applications are being accepted by Lee Public Schools for the 2021-2022 academic year. If the number of applications exceeds the number of available openings, a lottery will take place on July 1.
Interested families are encouraged to complete the School Choice Application available at leepublicschools.net and return via email to bbianco@leepublicschools.net or mail to Lee Public School’s Office of the Superintendent, Attn: Brenda Bianco, 300A Greylock St., Lee, MA 01238.
Call 413-243-0276 with any questions.